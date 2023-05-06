Former Colombian footballer, Osorio arrested over drug trafficking

A former Colombian footballer, Diego Leon Osorio has been arrested for the third time over alleged drug trafficking.

Osorio was reportedly arrested Friday in Rionegro as he was about to leave for Madrid with almost two kilos of cocaine hidden in his sneakers.

Colombian police announced the arrest Friday.

The defender, who won several titles with Atlético Nacional in the 90s, “planned to take a flight to Madrid” from Rionegro (northwest), a city near Medellín, “with 1849 grams of cocaine”police said in a news release.

At the airport, authorities arrested him and found that he was carrying the drugs hidden in four pairs of sneakers.

The police did not formalize his arrest until yesterday after the release to the press of a video on which Osario appears handcuffed next to a police officer.

The 52-year-old former footballer had already been arrested in 2002 while carrying cocaine in Miami.

He had been released after posting bail, but in 2016, he was arrested again in Medellin and placed under house arrest for five years.