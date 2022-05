A former Chief of Air Staff (COAS) Air Marshal Sadique Baba Abubakar (rtd) has securedHalliru Dauda Jika( Bauchi Central), Dr. Musa Babayo the governorship ticket of the opposition All Progressive Congress (APC) in Bauchi State.

Abubakar secured 370 votes to defeat Senator and four other aspirants.

Jika got 278 votes, Nura Manu Soro polled 269 votes, Dr. Musa Talba scored 70 votes, Mahmud Maijama'a scored 8 votes while Dr. Muhammed Ali Pate secured zero