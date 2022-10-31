Former Big Brother Naija star to host FIFA World Cup conference in Qatar

Former Big Brother Naija Season 7 housemate, Adekunle Olopade, popularly known as Adekunle, has bagged a hosting gig at the forthcoming FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

Taking to his Instagram page on October 29, 2022, the reality TV star announced the development with delight.

In the said post, Adekunle wrote: “Qatar 2022, YaQatar Experience Press Conference (sic) Host: yours truly.”

The 2022 World Cup in Qatar will get underway on November 20, 2022 and end on December 18, 2022, with 32 teams battling to win the most coveted national team football honour.

Adekunle’s announcement post was greeted with a lot of excitement from his fans who described the former BBNaija Level Up season housemate as a wonderful compere with great eloquence.