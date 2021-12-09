Former Army Chief Dambazau not Arrested by DSS. See who was

Facts have emerged to prove that the viral story of former Chief of Army Staff Lieutenant General Abdulrahman Bello Dambazau’s reported arrest by the Department of State Services is untrue.

The social media had been awash with news and photographs of the arrest of the former Chief of Army Staff.

He was the immediate past Minister of Interior.

The reports claimed that he had been arrested in Kano State by the secret police following media reports that one “General Dambazzau” was in the custody of the DSS.

PRNigeria in its fact-check found that the story is not only false and misleading but also a case of mistaken identity: https://prnigeria.com/2021/12/09/fact-check-dambazau-dss/

The person arrested was Brigadier-General Idris Bello Dambazau (retd), Chairman, Kano State Consumer Protection Council.

Brigadier General Dambazau was arrested over an alleged unilateral closure of seven petroleum filling stations without following due process.

PRNigeria gathered that the two retired Generals bear the same surname and are brothers from the same family in Kano city.

They have also made headway in politics after retirement from the Army.

Idris was Special Duties Commissioner during the tenure of Governor Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso.

After his recent appointment by Governor Abdullahi Ganduje as the head of the Kano Consumer Protection Council, he vowed to protect consumers’ rights by curtailing the circulation of fake and expired products in the city.

Meanwhile, security sources told PRNigeria that since his recent appointment, Idris has been fingered in activities that are allegedly capable of creating scarcities of products in Kano State.

He has been accused of failing to comply with relevant sections of the regulations, guidelines, enforcement orders or directives for closures of business entities.

His brother, Abdulrahman, was Chief of Army Staff between 2008 and 2010.

He was the Director in charge of Intelligence and Security at the All Progressives Congress Presidential Campaign in 2015 and was subsequently appointed the Minister of Interior during the first tenure of President Muhammadu Buhari between 2015 and 2019.

PRNigeria.