Forgers of vehicle documents arrested by police detectives in Lagos

Detectives of the Lagos State Police Command have arrested one Owoade Olushola, 45, and Salaudeen Sherif, 33, in Ikeja.

The duo was arrested following credible intelligence that they duped innocent Nigerians by producing fake vehicle documents.

They were also accused of impersonating officials of the Lagos State Vehicle Licensing Office.

The spokesman of the Command, Benjamin Hundeyin, a Superintendent of Police, said investigation revealed that the suspects have been in the business since February 2021.

Further speaking, Hundeyin said in a statement: “Salaudeen, a security man at the Lagos State Electricity Board Ikeja was arrested for aiding and abetting by allowing Olushola use his security post to run his illicit business.

“Items recovered from the suspects include 1 laptop, 1 printer, fake Inspector General of Police letterheads, fake tint permits and fake vehicle particulars.”

The Lagos State Commissioner of Police, Abiodun Alabi, has directed that the suspects be arraigned at the conclusion of investigations.