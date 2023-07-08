Forged UTME result: Why I backed Ejikeme — Father

828 828

Romanus Ejikeme, the father of Joy Mmesoma Ejikeme, the student who has admitted forging her 2023 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination, has offered the reason why he blindly backed his daughter when the issue first became public.

The Eagle Online recalls that she accused the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board of changing her scores.

She claimed that while she scored 362, the organisers of the UTME awarded her 249.

However, when she was called to face a probe panel set up by the Anambra State Governor, Professor Charles Chukwuma Soludo, she owned up to forging the result, revealing details of how and where she achieved it.

Romanus, who spoke with the Nigerian Television Authority on Saturday after the Anambra State Government released the report of the probe panel, said his daughter also deceived him.

He said Ejikeme did not open up to him on time on the issue.

Romanus, who apologised for the error, said after realising his mistake, his plea is for the JAMB and Nigerians to pardon his daughter.

He added: “When I realised the mistake she did, I blamed her a lot, but I’m still apologising to JAMB and Nigerians to pardon her.”