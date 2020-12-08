Overview of Forex and Forex Market

Forex trading for beginners may be difficult, but thankfully, there is a world of information available to get beginner traders in Nigeria started.

Firstly, it is important to note that the forex market is the largest market in the world. Here, there are currencies to the value of 5 trillion US Dollars, and more, traded daily. It is the most easily accessible market of them all, and anyone can start their journey in forex trading with truly little capital.

Where to start and how

Education

Before diving into the world of trading forex, it is imperative for beginner traders in Nigeria to educate themselves on forex and what trading entails. This is done by familiarizing oneself with the different terminologies and their meanings.

Without this, you will feel quite confused and lost when you start out. Thus, it is important to consult comprehensive glossaries to learn about things such as currency pairs, leverage, margin, spreads, bid/ask prices, and more.

It is also imperative to start learning about how the market and subsequent trading works. This can be done by registering a demo account with a forex broker. Demo accounts serve as practice accounts which make use of virtual funds.

These demo accounts are especially helpful as they mimic a live trading environment where you can see how prices of currency pairs fluctuate according to certain factors such as announcements, news, and numerous other factors.

Trading plan

Before you get started as a forex trader, you need to determine why you want to start trading and what you want to achieve through it. You also need to evaluate your needs as a trader and understand what type of trader you want to be.

Beginner traders in Nigeria also need to consider the time they can dedicate towards trading as this will be important in choosing a trading strategy. The finances that you can put towards trading, any limitations, and what you can afford to lose are also important as it will determine your trading style and how you use risk management.

A trading plan must be formulated effectively, and you must keep to it despite changes that occur in the market. This will keep you focused and ensure that you practice discipline when you trade. Through this, you can avoid trading erratically and avoid that you trade according to your emotions.

Choosing a Forex broker

When choosing a broker, beginner traders in Nigeria must ensure that they have established their trading needs first, as it will help them find a broker that adequately caters for those needs.

There are several forex brokers that cater for Nigerian traders and finding one will depend on personal preference and several other factors to consider including:

The broker’s regulation

The account options that they offer

The fees, commissions, and spreads that they charge along with any other non-trading fees.

The trading platforms supported

The payment methods supported for deposits/withdrawals

Education and research

Customer support, and more.

In analysing and evaluating these factors, it will make it easier for Nigerian traders to select a broker that caters for their trading needs and objectives.

