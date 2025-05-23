Forest Security Service honours six, reaffirms commitment to tackling banditry

The Nigerian Forest Security Service (NFSS) has decorated six officers, reaffirming its commitment to combating insecurity through enhanced surveillance and operational efficiency.

Speaking at the event on Friday, Commander General of the NFSS, Joshua Osatimehin, noted that the decorations were intended to motivate the officers towards achieving improved results.

“We want to spur them to do more. These are well-experienced officers who have excelled in their respective fields, and bringing them into the NFSS is to assist us in building the command,” he said.

Osatimehin, who was represented by Yinka Obadofin, added that the officers would help strengthen the command and make the forests inhospitable to criminals.

According to him, “Criminals hiding within the bush, hibernating there comfortably, will find the forests uncomfortable under our watch.”

“We selected them based on their wealth of experience to help us build the command and contribute to national development because we are expecting Mr President to assent to our bill soon,” he added.

The Secretary to the Government of Gombe State, Ibrahim Njodi, represented by the Commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs, Abdullahi Bello, commended the officers and urged them to make the most of the opportunity.

“We congratulate the newly decorated officers,” he said.

Assuring them of the current administration’s support, Njodi added, “Present your demands and proposals. The Gombe State Government will support you to ensure our forests are safe.”

Also speaking, Assistant Commander General Duties Isa Zambukk emphasised the NFSS’s specific mandate to secure the forests.

In his words, “We are just beginning, but our mandate is clear: to ensure the forests are secured.

“Many may not appreciate their importance, but virtually all of Nigeria’s boundaries have forests.”

He continued, “There are natural benefits for us to derive from them. Bandits use the forests to perpetrate evil against innocent Nigerians.”

“Now, the President is saying that if we can secure the forests, then the borders will be secure as well.

“Bandits abduct innocent people into the forests for ransom. Once they realise we are present with them, I believe they will reconsider.”

Urging the assent of the NFSS law, Zambukk added, “One thing is certain: we know what we want to achieve, and Mr President knows exactly how to achieve it.

“All he needs are those who will truly be part of the security outfit.

“For example, the Nigerian Army has specific roles, the Police have theirs, but the forests have been left out.”

“So, who will guard the forests? That is why bandits have the opportunity to act with impunity. But once this bill is signed, the difference will be clear.”

Shittu Jafa’aru, from the Erosion Control Unit in the North-East, expressed optimism that the decoration would motivate him to improve his services.

“Based on my training, I will work to ensure the forests are conserved for future generations.

“The most important thing is not only securing the forests from bandits and terrorist organisations hiding within them but also ensuring the forests are safe for the full utilisation by our children,” he added.

“As environmentalists, we will increasingly use technology to monitor the forests and track the depletion of natural resources.

“We will employ remote sensing to identify areas that are being depleted,” he further noted.

