Forest, Ipswich Town battle for Iheanacho

Premier League duo Nottingham Forest and Ipswich Town are reportedly battling for the signature of Nigerian striker Kelechi Iheanacho.



The 27-year-old is currently a free agent after leaving Championship winners Leicester City upon the expiration of his contract last month.



According to Football Insider, Iheanacho has already received offers from clubs in Greece and Turkey, but he could yet continue his career in the Premier League.



Indeed, the report added that both Forest and Ipswich are ‘racing’ to sign the former Manchester City youngster and are hopeful of convincing him to stay in England.



It remains unknown as to whether Iheanacho would be interested in joining either Forest or Ipswich, but both clubs are now set to make formal contract proposals to the striker in the hope of winning the race for his signature.

Iheanacho spent seven seasons as a Leicester player and scored 61 goals in 232 appearances across all competitions, although he was only able to make the net ripple six times in 26 outings for the Foxes last season.

