Forensic report reveals how Baba Ijesha allegedly inserted a car key into Princess’ foster daughter’s private parts

A forensic report which laid out details of how actor Olanrewaju James a.k.a Baba Ijesha allegedly inserted a car key into the vagina of comedienne, Princess’ foster daughter has been presented at the resumed sitting of the rape case on September 28.

The forensic report was presented by a child forensic expert and the Executive Director of Cece Yara Foundation, Olabisi Ajayi-Kayode at the Special Offenses Court in Ikeja.

Olabisi said;

“He asked the child if he should remove his penis and asked her to sit on his lap.

“He told her not to tell anybody. The perpetrator also inserted his car key into her vagina and asked her not to tell anyone.”

As she disclosed that car key insertion occurred at a park where fruits are sold, Princess became very emotional and walked out of the court crying.

However, she came back later into the court room.

Baba Ijesha who donned a blue face cap and black nose mask stood in the witness dock while the cross-examination lasted.

He was not interrogated by the court because his counsel was absent.

The child forensic expert also presented a flash drive, containing a video coverage of the interview with the survivor.

The judge then gave an assurance of video being displayed at the next setting of the court on the case.

The case was then adjourned till October 20 and 21 for admission of more witnesses and cross-examination.

Baba Ijesha who has been entangled in a case of child molestation since April 2021 and was remanded in police custody before being granted bail after his arrest on April 22, is facing a six-count charge of sexual assault by penetration, indecent treatment of a child, and sexual assault.