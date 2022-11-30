Foremost Catholic Priest dies in Benue, Governor Ortom reacts

Governor Samuel Ortom of Benue State has condoled the Catholic Bishop of Makurdi Diocese and the entire Catholic community in the State over the demise of one of its foremost priests, Rev. Fr. Michael Murphy.

This was contained in a condolence message Ortom sent to Bishop Wilfred Anagbe on Monday in Makurdi.

He said Murphy, who was the longest serving Catholic Priest in the state, died on Monday in Makurdi during a brief illness at the age of 94.

It said that the exploits of the deceased in evangelism turned things around for good.

He described Murphy as an exceptional servant of God who preached salvation and impacted positively everywhere he served.

The governor recalled the support and contributions of the priest to the people and government of the state, especially during violent attacks on citizens of the state by herdsmen.

He said that Murphy was a great soldier of Christ who would stop at nothing to convey the message of salvation to the people no matter the odds.

Ortom said: “Rev. Murphy was a unique priest.

“He was calm but blunt and frank to a fault.

“He upheld the sanctity of truth at all times.

“He craved for a peaceful society where justice, fairness and equity should be the ground norm.

“His exit at this time is painful but we are consoled that Murphy’s legacy of selfless service to mankind especially to the poor and the vulnerable will remain ever green.”

Ortom prayed to God in His infinite mercy to grant the Reverend Father eternal rest.





