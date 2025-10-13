Foremost activist, Abiodun Aremu, killed by hit-and-run driver

A foremost activist, Comrade Abiodun Aremu, has been killed by a hit-and-run driver while crossing the road to his residence in Ota, Ogun State around 6pm on Sunday.

Aremu was rushed to a nearby hospital, where medical personnel battled to save his life, but was later confirmed dead.

Information available to The Eagle Online revealed that his family has agreed with the Labour Movement to shift his burial to October 23, 2025 to enable the movement give him a befitting farewell.

The 65-year-old renowned activist and Secretary of the Joint Action Front (JAF), the umbrella body for pro-labour civil society organisations, was initially scheduled to be buried on Monday (today).

This was contained in a statement issued on behalf of the Nigeria Labour Movement by the former Secretary-General of the Organisation of African Trade Union Unity (OATUU) and ex-Acting General Secretary of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), Owei Lakemfa, on Monday.

Lakemfa said: “The Aremu family has agreed with the Labour Movement that the interment of our leader, Comrade Abiodun ‘Aremson’ Aremu, be moved by about two weeks.

“This is to allow for proper mobilisation and attendance.“Consequently, Comrade Aremu will now be interred on Thursday, 23rd October 2025, at Number 30, Kabiru Fatoye Street, Opposite Alaka Field, Ijako Sugar Bus Stop, Ifo Road, Lagos–Abeokuta Expressway.

“Our hearts are with the dear family of our departed Comrade.”

Earlier, Lakemfa had described Aremu in a statement as “one of the greatest revolutionaries and internationalists of our time”.

He said: “Comrade Abiodun ‘Aremson’ Aremu joined the pantheon of revolutionaries on Sunday, October 12, 2025.

“He was an inimitable leader of the working class in Nigeria who developed enduring structures for collaboration and growth within the labour movement, including the Labour–Civil Society Coalition, LASCO, and the Kolagbodi Memorial Foundation.

“The Comrade-Leader also built the Amilcar Cabral Ideological School, ACIS-M, to conscientise the youth, provide them with praxis, and nurture their development into full revolutionaries capable of changing the world.

“Aremu also served as Secretary of the Nigeria Movement for the Liberation of Western Sahara and the Nigerian Movement of Solidarity with Cuba.

“He was a recipient of the Friendship Medal awarded by the Cuban government to outstanding internationalists.

“The greatest honour we can give our fearless teacher and leader is to continue in his footsteps and build a world founded on social justice.”

Another veteran activist, Wale Okunniyi, expressed his deepest sadness over the death of the foremost activist.

