Foreman: Joshua is special 

Former heavyweight champion and Hall of Famer George Foreman believes IBF, IBO, WBA champion Anthony Joshua is the current king of the division.

There is an ongoing debate over which boxer is the new king of the heavyweights – with Joshua, WBC champion Deontay Wilder and WBO champion Joseph Parker all claiming their right to the throne.

Part of the issue could be solved in the coming months, as Joshua and Parker are close to a deal to fight each other.

But for Foreman’s money, the true guy at the top of the division is Joshua.

“I think he’s a legitimate heavyweight champion. He’s on the top of the list as far as one to beat,” Foreman told The Sun.

“One day when they put together the Anthony Joshua vs Deontay Wilder fight, it would probably be one of the greatest heavyweight fights in boxing in the modern day. Anthony Joshua is something special. What Anthony Joshua has is what every group of fighters should – he is conditioned.

“This guy works out, gets in the ring, gets knocked down in the 11th-round but he’s got legs to get up and fight and even earn a knockout like he did against Klitschko.

Foreman believes Joshua could have been a force in any era of the division.