Foreign relations professionals commend NIDCOM, partner to strengthen diaspora engagements

Ambassador Garba A Lawal, President, Association of Foreign Relations Professionals of Nigeria, has lauded the achievements of Nigerians in Diaspora Commission, describing it as an essential partner and a strategic force for implementing foreign policy.

He commended NiDCOM when he led a delegation of the association on a courtesy call on its Chairman/CEO, Hon. Abike Dabiri-Erewa.

He called on NiDCOM during the visit in Abuja to participate in the association’s Annual Conference, which promises to be a platform for exchanging ideas, sharing best practices, and forging strategic partnerships that can drive diaspora engagement and national development.

“There is a need for both organisations to look deep into closer work relationships to contribute to the advancement of Nigeria’s foreign policy objectives especially as it affects the human elements,” Lawal stated.

He further urged the Management of NiDCOM to ensure that staff participate in the association’s training to perfect their skills for better diaspora engagement.

Responding, Hon. Abike Dabiri-Erewa, called on the association, as partners of NiDCOM, to share valuable insights and perspectives, especially as the Commission looks forward to reviewing its National Diaspora Policy.

“We value the wealth of knowledge and experience that the Association of Foreign Relations Professionals of Nigeria brings to the table,” Dabiri-Erewa said. “We look forward to working closely with you and exploring opportunities for mutual growth and development.”

As part of the partnership, NIDCOM will participate in the association’s mentorship and training activities.

“We look forward to being trained by your association to enhance the capacity of our staff to effectively engage with the Diaspora, ultimately contributing to Nigeria’s foreign policy objectives,” Dabiri-Erewa stated.

The annual conference of the Association of Foreign Relations Professionals is scheduled to take place on February 21, 2025 with Ambassador Yusuf .M. Tuggar, Hon. Minister of Foreign Affairs, as the host.

