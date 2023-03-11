Foreign Minister honours 110 retired staff

Minister of Foreign Affairs, Geoffrey Onyeama has honoured 110 retired staff of the Ministry for their contribution to the nation’s development while in service.

Onyeama urged them to avail themselves any opportunity for national assignment even in retirement.

Speaking during a valedictory ceremony held in Abuja in honour of the staff who retired between 2019 and 2022, the Minister said that their services were duly recognised by diplomats and other nationals who have come into contact with them in the course of their service.

He said the diplomats and other national acknowledged the quality of human resources in the Ministry.

Onyeama told the retirees that their training in the diplomatic service should position them to be able to serve even in elective positions.

“I think that the training that you got in diplomatic service should really equip you to serve in a lot of elective positions as governors, senators, representatives.

“I would like to congratulate you all. I know how challenging it has been for me for six years.

“So I can imagine. And I think each and every one of you deserves an award for going through 30 years of service.

“This is a Ministry that called upon all your qualities; perseverance, intellect, and physical strength, travelling from country to country for years.

“It is certainly not like other ministries. What you had to go through – I can imagine the stress and strain on family life because you had to go with family across the world.

“It is quite a challenge, and you deserve real appreciation of the people of this country because in the diplomatic sphere, Nigeria is still highly regarded.

“And we are still delivering real dividends at the international level.

“And that is thanks to the work that those of you who work in this Ministry have been carrying over the years.

“So you really deserve a round of applause for what you have been doing. It is not easy managing, working in a ministry such as this.

“And I also get to meet diplomats from other countries in Nigeria, and they speak highly of the quality of human resources.

“So those of us that we are celebrating tonight, you really, really deserve our commendation and gratitude as Nigerians,” Onyeama said.

Ambassador Janet Olise, the Director overseeing the Office of the Permanent Secretary (DOOPS) in the Ministry expressed appreciation to the retirees for their dedication, hand work, perseverance and selflessness while on active duty.

“You have all played your role by giving the best of your service to our dear motherland, Nigeria.

“We know that you are the heroes, not only on paper but not seen because you have all been working behind the scene. You are the leading implementations of all government policies.

“No doubt, the nation has been better with the services you have provided. It is for these reasons and more that you deserve to be honoured,” Olise said.

Ambassador Faruk Danjuma, a retired director in the Ministry in a vote of thanks appreciated the Minister and the Ministry for honouring them.

Danjuma said that they are indeed honoured that their hard work and contribution to service is been recognised.