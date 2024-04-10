Foreign governments conspiring to cut us off Lagos-London route — Air Peace

Air Peace airline has said that some foreign governments and airlines were conspiring to cut it off the Lagos-London route, which it inaugurated on March 31.

The Air Peace Chairman, Chief Allen Onyema, raised the alarm on a Channels Television programme: “Politics Today.”

Onyema, who spoke on the Tuesday edition of the programme, alleged that the airline was being segregated, calling on the Nigerian Government to do more to ensure the operation is sustained.

He said: “We are aware that there are devilish conspiracies.

“All of a sudden airlines are under pricing below the cost.

“One airline is advertising $100 and the other $350.

“If you peel up your entire aircraft and carry people on the wings, it is not even enough to buy your fuel.

“Why are they doing that?

“Their government is supporting them because Nigeria has been a cash cow for everybody.

“The idea is to take Air Peace out and the moment they succeed in taking Air Peace out, Nigerians would pay 20 times over.

“It would happen, God forbid, if they are able to take Air Peace out

“What is happening is scary.

“On the inaugural flight out of London, 24 hours they moved us to another checking area.

“The place they gave us things were not working.

“When you are checking people you need to manually carry the load to go 50 metres and drop it.

“This was just to delay.

“No other airline faced that.

“We were denied a slot.

“Festus Keyamo had to travel to London with us to warn them.

“He told them if they continue the foolish act, the Nigerian Government would retaliate.

“The government of Nigeria is behind Air Peace, but the government has to do more now that there is evidence that unofficial statements are taking this airline.”