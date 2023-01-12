Foreign Assets: FG recovers £6.3m, €5.4m, $390,000

The Federal Government has said that Nigeria recovered £6.3 million, €5.4 million and $390,000 of its assets stowed by corrupt government officials in foreign nests.

The Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami, made this known on Thursday.

Malami spoke during a ministerial scorecard of the Justice Sector from 2015 till date.

He said part of the recovered amount have been used on projects such as the reconstruction of Abuja-Kano Expressway, Lagos-Ibadan Expressway and construction of the Second Niger Bridge.

He said: “In compliance with presidential mandates and foreign judicial processes, the Ministry has recovered total sums of £6,324,627.66 (Six Million, Three Hundred & Twenty-Four Thousand, Six Hundred & Twenty Seven Pounds, Sixty-Six Pence); €5,494,743.71 (Five Million, Four Hundred and Ninety-Four thousand, Seven Hundred and Forty-Three Euro, Seventy-One Cents); and $390,000,000 (Three Hundred and Ninety Million dollars) from various jurisdictions.

“Some of the recovered funds are being utilized in the financing of critical infrastructure, including Abuja-Kano Expressway, Second Niger Bridge and Lagos-Ibadan Expressway.”

The Minister also said the administration of President Muhammadu Buhari realised a sum of N1.8 billion locally from the sale of forfeited assets between 2015 till date.

“A total sum of N1,823,788,146.86 (One Billion, Eight Hundred and Twenty Three Million, Seven Hundred & Eighty-Eight Thousand, One Hundred and Forty-Six Thousand naira, Eighty-Six kobo) has been generated so far by the Ministry, from the forfeited properties,” Malami said.