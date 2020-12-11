The Ministry of Foreign Affairs has announced the passing of Justice Sylvanus Nsofor, Nigeria’s Ambassador to the United States of America, who died on December 10, after a brief illness in the U.S.

The ministry disclosed this in a statement by its spokesperson, Ferdinand Nwonye on Friday.

According to the ministry, Nsofor died after a brief illness in a hospital in Maryland, U.S.

He is survived by his wife, Jane Nsofor, three children and grandchildren.

“The ministry, on behalf of the Government of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, extends to Mrs Nsofor and her family, deepest condolences and sympathy and prays for the peaceful repose of an outstanding and patriotic Nigerian public servant.”

Nsofor was born on March 17, 1935, in Oguta, Imo State, Nigeria.

He graduated from London’s now-defunct Holborn College of Law in 1962 and added an LL.M from the London School of Economics in 1964.

He began teaching at Holborn College of Law in 1964 and went into private practice the following year.

In 1977, he was appointed to the bench in Nigeria and served as a judge of the Imo State High Court.

He spent the last 13 years of his career, until mandatory retirement in 2005, as a justice on the Court of Appeal of Nigeria.

He became Nigeria’s ambassador to the U.S. on November 13, 2017.