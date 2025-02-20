Forcefully retired police officers sue IGP, PSC, others

Police Officers who are members of Courses 18, 19, and 20 have sued the Inspector General of Police, Police Service Commission, and Force Secretary for their forceful retirement.

The action, before the National Industrial Court, was instituted by Edwin Okoro, and has eight claimants, led by ACP Chinedu Emengaha.

The suit, with the PSC, IGP, and Force Secretary as 1st, 2nd and 3rd defendants, is seeking for determination: “Whether taking into consideration the judgments of the National Industrial Court, Abuja, delivered by Justice O. Oyewunmi in suit Nos. NICN/Abj./345/2019-ACP Chinedu Emengaha & Ors Vs PSC & 2 Ors, and NICN/Abj./353/2019 CSP Sunday Okuguni & Ors Vs PSC & 2 Ors, resolving the issue of date of appointment of Cadet Officers (Force entrants) as the dates of their first appointment, and the said judgments having been implemented by the defendants since July 29, 2021, the defendants are not estopped from reopening the issue of date of first appointment?

“Take notice that upon the determination of the above stated question, the claimants shall pray the court for the following reliefs:

“A declaration that the date of first appointment into service of the claimants as contained in their respective appointment letters are not subject to a review by the defendants.

“A declaration that members of Cadet ASP (Force entrants) of Courses 18, 19 and 20 who are yet to serve 35 years of pensionable service nor attained the age of 60 years, are by virtue of the said judgments of the National Industrial Court delivered by Justice O. Oyewunmi in suit Nos. NICN/Abj./345/2019 – Acp Chinedu Emengaha & Ors Vs PSC & 2 Ors, And Nicn/Abj./353/2019 CSP Sunday Okuguni & Ors Vs PSC & 2 Ors, excluded from the decision of the 1st defendant at her first extraordinary meeting of the 6th management board held on January 31, 2025, approving the immediate retirement of those officers who have spent 35 years in service or above 60 years in age.

“A declaration that by virtue of the said judgments of the National Industrial Court affirming the dates of appointment of claimants as Cadet Officers as fresh appointment, the said appointment is not a merger of service.”

“A declaration that the defendant cannot by any decision, set aside the valid and subsisting judgments of the National Industrial Court, Abuja delivered by Justice O. Oyewunmi in suit Nos. Nicn/Abj./345/2019 – ACP Emengaha & Ors Vs PSC & 2 Ors, And Nicn/Abj./353/2019 CSP Okuguni & Ors Vs PSC & 2 Ors, already implemented by the defendants since July 29, 2021.

“An order setting aside the 1st defendant’s directive to the 2nd and 3rd defendants contained in the press release of January 31, 2025, as it concerns Courses 18, 19 and 20 (Force entrants).

“An order of perpetual injunction, restraining the defendants jointly and severally from unlawfully and illegally reviewing the issue of dates of appointment of Cadet ASPs of Force Entrants – Courses 18, 19 and 20 already settled by the judgments of the National Industrial Court.

“An order of perpetual injunction, restraining the defendants jointly and severally from unlawfully and illegally retiring any member of Cadet ASPs of Force Entrants – Courses 18, 19 and 20, who has not attained the mandatory retirement age of 60 years.”

