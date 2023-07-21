Force PRO, cop assaulted by Seun Kuti, 14,052 others promoted

828 828

The Police Service Commission has promoted Inspector Mohammed Aminu, who, in May 2023, was assaulted by Afrobeat musician, Seun Kuti, on the Third Mainland Bridge in Lagos.

The spokesperson for the PSC, Ikechukwu Ani, disclosed the promotion in a statement he issued on Thursday.

Ani said Aminu was promoted to the rank of Assistant Superintendent of Police.

Also promoted was the Force Public Relations Officer, Olumuyiwa Adejobi, to the rank of Assistant Commissioner of Police from Chief Superintendent of Police.

Ani said the promotions were approved during a valedictory session for some management members of the PSC.

In promoting the assaulted policeman, the PSC “noted that despite the unwarranted provocation, intimidation, and serious assault meted out on him, he exhibited a high level of professionalism and restraint and chose to follow the due process of law to seek redress.

“Before the valedictory session, the commission had continued with its ongoing 21st plenary, where it approved the appointment of two Deputy Inspectors General of Police, the promotion of CSP Olumuyiwa Adejobi, the Force Public Relations Officer, to the next rank of Assistant Commissioner of Police, and the confirmation of 9,016 unconfirmed Assistant Superintendents of Police.

“The plenary also approved the promotion of 14,052 Inspectors to ASPs (unconfirmed), while one Inspector Habila Bulus, was promoted to ASP II for his gallantry and commitment to duty.

“Also, Inspector Mohammed Aminu, who trended on social media where he was seen, being assaulted in uniform by one Seun Kuti, was also promoted to the rank of an ASP.

“CP Olalaye Falaye, the former Commissioner of Police Ebonyi State Command, was earlier promoted to the next rank of Assistant Inspector-General of Police after the commission had approved the adjustment of his position in the seniority list.”

The PSC further approved the appointment of AIG Matthew Akinyosola, in charge of the Special Protection Unit, as the Deputy Inspector General of Police to fill in the position vacated by the acting Inspector-General of Police, Olukayode Egbetokun, who had represented the South West zone in the police management team.