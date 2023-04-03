For Tinubu, this is my birthday gift, by Kehinde Aderemi

Last week Wednesday, March 29, was Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s birthday. He was 71. In the past, the tradition was the usual colloquium organised to celebrate the anniversary. But this year, it was not the usual jamboree. Tinubu decided to go spiritual. He told his admirers to put the usual colloquium on hold and organise special prayers for him and Nigeria at this special period.

This is a holy month. Both christians and muslims are still fasting and the president-elect was also in Saudi Arabia.

He was there to observe the lesser Hajj. However, in Nigeria, apart from the special prayers, many of his political associates celebrated the birthday with goodwill messages, prayers in form of advertisements in virtually all the newspapers in Nigeria. The adverts came in torrents from North to South, East to West and even beyond the shores of Nigeria. Those adverts were begging for space as they ran for three days in some major Newspapers.

For Tinubu, this is his time and it is not unexpected that people will like to identify with his success, even at this time when in less than 60 days, he will sworn-in as the president of the most populous black nation in the world.

After the Bay of Pigs fiasco, John Kennedy was right when he said: “Success has many fathers, but failure is an orphan.” That is life. I might be wrong, but this is the reality of life. When you are winning your wars, people come together and flock around you.

They surround you as if you are truly loved. But when you lose the battle, you see people in their true colours. They desert you. It is not all those that have their eyes closed that ate sleeping. And it is not all eyes that are wide open that are seeing.

My birthday gift for the president-elect is for him to look inwards and seek God’s face in drawing the lines between his success and failures. My birthday gift is for Tinubu to be watchful. He should not fail or disappoint Nigerians. These are the two sides of a coin.

As Tinubu’s birthday adverts took over all the pages of the papers, I drew my mind closer to Atiku Abubakar, Peter Obi, Iyorcha Ayu and those that feel cheated. While Atiku and Obi are still battling at the Tribunal to challenge the results of the February 25 Presidential election, Ayu lost his position as the chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party. Atiku couldn’t save Ayu from losing his position and like a proverbial cat with nine lives, the former PDP boss was lonely in the fight for the soul of his job. Nobody was ready to associate with failure.

Unfortunately, the 2023 elections had polarised Nigeria along both ethnic and religious lines. This sharp difference had exposed us to danger and Nigeria’s unity is threatened everyday with the outcome of the elections.

But it is an irony of life that many people are still in pain because of the election results. Many lost their businesses, their credibility, their jobs and some people eventually lost their lives. For the losers, the agony of losing is still palpable and the injury would not heal so easily. All these weren’t unexpected. But it is the duty of the president-elect to right the wrongs.

Tinubu must be ready to make the necessary sacrifice. It is naturally right for him to mend the fences by being the president of all Nigerians.

Victory is sweet, and you can see it with the way things are going in the Tinubu’s camp. But beyond that, the Jagaban of Borgu must learn his lessons so as not to fall into the same trap like his predecessors.

By May 29, he will be inaugurated as the new President of Nigeria. He should be wary of sycophants. There are people around him now that are even more evil than the devil. He should be wary of liars and cabals. Nigeria is full of pretence and deceit that is coloured with lies and high-handedness. He should be wise enough to know his left hand from his right hand.

His political associates, friends and foes could be his traducers. Even his most trusted allies could be very dangerous for him to be entrusted with power.

For instance, immediately Muhammadu Buhari became the president of Nigeria on May 29, 2015, some of his allies that didn’t even campaign with him during the electioneering became visible in Aso Rock and they dictated the affairs of government. That was where Buhari lost grip of power and his administration eventually lost touch with the reality of the Nigerian situation.

Imagine the manner by which the Federal Government handled the Central Bank of Nigeria naira swap policy. It is a typical example of how the Buhari administration had failed the nation. Buhari’s fight against corruption was like a dog that is barking without a teeth. The President once told us that corruption actually fought back under his watch.

Remember, there was a time when the First Lady, Hajia Aisha Buhari, told the world that the President was not in charge. That there were some cabals that were controlling the Buhari administration.

The First Lady’s confession took many by surprise, but that was the reality of Buhari’s administration then. Aisha Buhari broke the record when she bucked tradition by openly criticising the cabals as well as the political appointments in her husband’s government.

She told the world that Buhari was held hostage by an evil, sneaky, corrupt, vulturous and conniving cabal that ensures that even his wife doesn’t see him even in the “kitchen,” the “living room,” or “the other room. That was the agony of the First Lady that later affected the administration.

There has been no precedent for this in Nigeria’s entire history. In fact, I know of no parallel in the world for a First Lady or Wife of the President to openly disagree with her husband. But it happened in Nigeria under Buhari.

So Tinubu must watch his back. He must not fail us. He must learn from the mistakes of his predecessor.

And finally, the idea of allowing or giving excessive power to a selected few cronies of the president could lead to nothing but failure. And it will be disastrous for Nigeria and Nigerians to repeat that same mistake that has brought the nation to its kneels for the past eight years under this administration.

. Kehinde Aderemi writes from Lagos.