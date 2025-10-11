For the first time, former Senators dumps PDP

For the first time ever, a former lawmaker, Senator Hosea Ayoola Agboola, has dumped the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

The former senator, who was in the National Assembly from 2011 to 2015, announced the decision in a letter to the leadership of the party.

The letter on Friday by Agboola, popularly known as Alleluya, said: “I Senator Hosea Ayoola Agboola, a member of the Peoples Democratic Party and a leader both at the state and National level appreciate the party for the opportunities afforded me to serve the party as a member and leader of the party as well as the achievement made therein.

“However, you will observe that I did not participate in all the congresses held recently, i.e. Local and State congress due to future political pursuit which is necessary at this material time.

“Consequently | hereby resign my membership from the Peoples Democratic Party effective from 10 October 2025, as I wish the party success in its activities.”