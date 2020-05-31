The Katsina State Police Command said bandits have killed Alhaji Abdulhamid Sani, the Chairman of All Progressives Congress in Batsari Local Government Area of the state.

The Police Spokesman, SP Gambo Isah, confirmed this in a statement on Sunday.

Isah said: “Today, 31/05/2020, at about 1:35pm, bandits in their numbers, attacked Sabon-garin Dumburawa in Batsari Local Government Area of Katsina State.

“The bandits begun shooting sporadically with sophisticated weapons, and killed a 55-year-old APC Chairman in Batsari local Government Area, Abdulhamid Sani, when he resisted to be kidnapped by the hoodlums.”

Isah said Operation Puff Adder and Sharan Daji teams have responded and are now searching the forest with a view to arresting the hoodlums.