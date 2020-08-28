Instagram celebrity and Executive Director, Cubana Group, Pascal Okechukwu, popularly known as Cubana Chief Priest, has been accused by one of his female staff of allegedly assaulting her at the Cubana nightclub in Owerri, Imo State.

According to the lady, who identified herself as: @Rukkyjib, Cubana Chief Priest punched her in the face and was stopped from attacking her further by eyewitnesses at the scene on August 23.

She tweeted: “Cubana Chief Priest formally known as Paschal Okechukwu assaulted me when I was working at Cubana, Owerri on Saturday 23rd August 2020.

“Witnesses at the scene saw him punch me in the face and after doing so, Chief Priest was held back by paying customers from attacking me any further.

“I have not taken the assault lightly and have made a report to get him arrested.

“Swipe for hospital report and police report.

“Say No to violence against women, Women’s lives MATTER.”