For Mama Ijesa North at 60!, by Abiodun Komolafe

On April 5, 2024, Nigerians from all walks of life will converge on the Cathedral Church of St. Matthew, Ijebu-Jesa, Osun State, for the 60th Birthday Thanksgiving Service of Dr. (Mrs.) Margaret Olusola Oluyamo.



Margaret Olusola is the wife of the Rt. Revd. Isaac Oluyamo, the lord Bishop of the Anglican Diocese of Ijesa North.

She’s a PhD in Yorùbá Literature from the University of Ilorin and lectures at the Osun State College of Education, Ila-Orangun. For some years between 2011 and 2018, she translated Pastor E. A. Adeboye’s ‘Open Heavens’ into Yorùbá.



Famously referred to as ‘Mama Ijesa North’, that Oluyamo has led a good life is not in doubt. So, she should thank God for His mercy as many have fallen by the wayside.



Oluyamo is a woman of intellect, integrity and industry. Her husband describes her as a “lovely, loving and beautiful wife; a caring, disciplined and sharply focused mother” and “a praying religious leader.” Olalekan, my worthy younger brother, describes ‘Mama Bishop’ as “an outstanding illustration of intellectual humility and transmissible optimism. She’s one leader who’s always as effective as the trust and confidence the people repose in her.”

Oluyamo has done very well! But then, this ‘faithful at the frontline’ still has a historical duty ahead. The decades ahead expect her to be at the forefront of the much-needed rearmament and moral rejuvenation that a society in decay and fast falling apart like Nigeria vitally needs.



May Dr. (Mrs.) Margaret Olusola Oluyamo’s years ahead be filled with His bliss and love!



May the Lamb of God, who takes away the sin of the world, grant us peace in Nigeria!



