For Atiku, charity should begin from home -Oladunjoye

The Coordinator of the All Progressives Congress (APC) South West Publicity Secretaries, Tunde Oladunjoye, has described the vice presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, as “someone who could not manage his party, let alone the entire country”.

In a reaction to an interview with Atiku’s media man, Dele Momodu, published in the Saturday Tribune, Oladunoye remarked that Atiku “cannot give what he doesn’t possess”. According to Oladunjoye, “a leader of a party who cannot unify his crises-ridden party cannot unify Nigeria. His claim of being a ‘unifier’ is nothing but a mere populist sloganeering. Let his charity begin at home”.

The spokesperson, who is also a member of the APC Presidential Campaign Council, said, “Till now, Atiku has neither denied his very inciting statement at Arewa Forum in Kaduna, nor apologised. That shows he is an unapologetic ethnic bigot”, Oladunjoye added.

On the prediction that Atiku will win states in the South West, Oladunjoye said: “Dele Momodu has lost touch with reality. He probably didn’t know the South West he was dreaming that Atiku will win. Anyway, he has to say something just to promote his candidate.

“In terms of experience, the dynamics involved in managing a state like Lagos, the 4th largest economy in Africa, are quite big and incomparable with Atiku’s vice presidency. With the successes achieved by Asiwaju Bola Ahmed in Lagos, his legacies that are still lasting, Atiku actually has a lot to learn from Asiwaju on management of diverse human and material resources.

“While Momodu said that Atiku was the Vice President of the country when Nigeria’s debt was written off, he should have also pointed out that under the watch of Atiku, the country’s prized assets, companies and so on, were auctioned at ridiculous prices to people alleged to be cronies of the former vice president.”