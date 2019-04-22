A Policeman said to be attached to the Zonal Intervention Squad of the Zone 2 Police Command on Sunday allegedly shot to death a man in Ifo area of the Ogun State for arguing with him.

The incident, said to have occurred at Bus Stop area of the town, led to a major protest, with motorists travelling on the Lagos-Abeokuta Expressway stranded for several hours.

The spokesman of the Ogun State Police Command, Abimbola Oyeyemi, confirmed the incident.

Abimbola, a Deputy Superintendent of Police, said on a social media platform: “Please let us verify information before spreading it.

“The incident has nothing to do with SARS but men of Zonal Intervention Squad in Obada Oko and they are under Zone 2 command.

“Meanwhile, the case is under investigation and I can assure you that whoever is culpable will not go unpunished.”