For allegedly turning themselves to body guards of students union leader, Police summon officers to Abuja

The Police Headquarters on Monday said it has summoned three of its operatives from Adamawa Command to the headquarters for necessary actions over their conduct which was seen as ridiculing the police.

The three were summoned after a video showed them providing police cover to a student union leader in Adamawa state.

According to Prince Olumuyiwa Adejobi, Force Spokesman, the officers were deployed to maintain peace at the venue of a students’ union election holding in the state.

However, videos posted on social media showed the officers bearing their arms as the students union leader rode in a brown car and was hailed on arrival by students.

READ ALSO:

Tinubu’s government plotting to arrest me, Atiku’s aide raises alarm

Edo 2023: Former PDP Senator dumps party, joins APC

IE spends N250m to replace faulty transformer to boost power supply to Ikorodu communities

The video has sparked outrage as many condemned the deployment of the police for such assignments.

Adejobi said the police are committed to maintaining professionalism and upholding the dignity of the Nigeria Police Force.

“Regarding the recent incident involving two Constables escorting a student union president in Adamawa State, their actions were unacceptable and do not represent the values of our force.

“The officers, who are attached to Jimeta Divisional Police Command, along with their superiors, have been summoned to the Force Headquarters for appropriate action.

“It’s important to note that they were deployed to maintain peace and security during the convention and electoral process organized by the National Union of Adamawa State Students (NUADSS) on 4th and 5th of September, 2023.

“Their actions were not in line with the purpose for which they were deployed. They have both been referred to the Force Provost for further disciplinary actions.”