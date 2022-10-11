Footballer died of chest injuries-Inquest

A popular amateur footballer died as a result of severe chest injuries he suffered in a crash, an inquest has heard.



Max Mayo, who played football for Hatfield Peverel FC, died following a five-vehicle crash in London Road, Kelvedon, last month.



An inquest into his death at Essex Coroner’s Court today heard the 30-year-old, who lived in Chelmsford, died from severe chest injuries he sustained.



Area Coroner Sonia Hayes formally suspended the inquest at the request of Essex Police while detectives continue to probe what happened at about 9.30pm on September 3.



Gary Lord, Scott Bigden and Suzanne Padbury were also left seriously injured in what Essex Police described as a “complex” investigation involving five vehicles.



Liam O’Brien, 32, was arrested in connection with the incident and appeared before Chelmsford Crown Court last week.



O’Brien, of Navarre Gardens, Romford, denied three counts of causing serious injury by dangerous driving, causing death by dangerous driving and dangerous driving in connection with the incident.



Judge Christopher Morgan set a trial date for March 6 next year.



During his appearance O’Brien admitted charges of perverting the course of justice, driving without insurance, driving without a licence, failing to stop after an accident and failing to report an accident.



A woman arrested in connection with the incident has since been released under investigation.



Tributes have been left in a bus shelter in London Road dedicated to Max, 30, who grew up in Feering and was a keen Chelsea supporter.



Following his death, the footballer’s friends and loved ones held a poignant tribute to him at Kelvedon’s park at The Chase where he played for Kelvedon Social for several years.



Hatfield Peverel FC also took to social media to pay tribute to a “top player but an even better guy who was loved by all who knew him”.



It reads: “We were honoured and privileged to not only call him our teammate but our good friend – Max will be deeply missed by us all but never forgotten.”