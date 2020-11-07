Veteran Super Falcons star, Maureen Mmadu has launched a football talent hunt for young girls aged between 10 and 15 years with the aim of building capacity in female football and reviving recent flagging interest in the game.

Tagged: “Anambra Football Kiddies Camp: Discovering The Next Super Falcons”, the programme seeks to gather 300 talented or interested youths who would be in closed camp between December 17 and December 23, 2020, for intensive on and off field training and mentorship.

Mmadu told sports writers in Awka on Saturday that in addition to training, each participant will get football kits, including bags, set of jersey, boots, shin guard, stockings and other accessories for free.

“I have played football at the highest level. I have played for European clubs where I also worked as coach developer but now, I want to give back to Nigeria, particularly Anambra where it all started.

“I want to build and develop female football. I want 300 girls of ages 10 and 15 years for an intensive training camping.

“My dream is to produce future Super Falcons stars who will take over from us and I am calling parents to make their children available for this opportunity of good beginning,” she said.

She, therefore, urged parents to go to designated points in Awka, Nnewi and Onitsha and obtain the application forms for their wards.

Mmadu, who had won a record 101 national caps in her career, one of the highest in Africa, said her desire was to have as many females as there were males in football so that they too could benefit from the fortunes and fame the round leather games could offer players.

The former Super Falcons Assistant Coach also said she wants to develop players that would form the nucleus of the Anambra Female Football club which the state government was establishing.