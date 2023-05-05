Football fans urge Osimhen to replicate club form for  country

Football fans have called on Nigeria international, Victor Osimhen to replicate club form for the National team as Napoli bag Serie A title Thursday night.

Some fans who spoke with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Ilorin, the Kwara State capital Friday celebrated Osimhen and Napoli for the great feat.

Thomas Ibenjo said he wished Osimhen can replicate his Napoli form in the super eagles.

”I am happy for Osimhen for winning the Serie A in style.

How I wish he can replicate the form in super eagles and drive us to glory again.

“He is instrumental to Napoli winning the Scudetto. We want him to also bring the form home to our darling super eagles and drive us to glory,” he said.

Olukunle Abiola said Osimhen has made a significant impact in his club but much is expected of him at home.

” He has performed excellently in Napoli this season. We the super eagles fans now want him to come and do same at home,” he said.

On his path, Ahmed Usman said he started supporting Napoli because of Osimhen who always give him Joy.

”I fell in love with Napoli because of Osimhen. I tried to watch all their matches because of his work rate and agility in every match.

”All I want from him now is to come and win the African Cup of Nation (AFCON) for Nigeria. Nigeria need him to come and write his name in golden pen,” he said.

Femi Babatunde said that Osimhen has won the heart of Napoli fans but yet to win the hearts of Nigerian fans.

He said Osimhen was becoming more popular in Italy than Nigeria because of his performance.

”Osimhen should come home and win our hearts. Nigeria is your home and we deserve to celebrate major trophy during your own time,” he said.

Osimhen scored in the 52nd minute away to Udinese Thursday night to hand Napoli its 3rd Serie A title after 33 years.

Napoli garnered 80 points from 33 games while second-placed Lazio are on have 64 points, with five games left in the season.