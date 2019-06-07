The 2018/2019 UEFA Champions League season climaxed on Saturday, June 1 with an epic final match between Liverpool and Tottenham Hotspur, at the Wanda Metropolitano, in Madrid. Both teams qualified for the finals after staging incredible comebacks in their semi-final triumphs over Barcelona FC and Ajax FC respectively.

Following Heineken’s special campaign aimed at celebrating fans of Europe’s biggest football competition, the proud sponsors of the UCL provided hundreds of passionate football fans with the right ambience – an exclusive viewing experience of the finals at the upgraded Heineken House in Lagos.

This gesture is in line with the brand’s Unmissable campaign launched earlier this year.

Fans of both teams and neutrals who got the special invite began arriving at the all-new Heineken House from 6 pm, greeted by smartly dressed ushers who made sure that the guests found comfortable positions to watch the game from the different sections within venue set up with gigantic screens for their viewing.

Celebrity Hypeman, Shody ‘The Turnup King’ was on ground to rev up the crowd who were already being served with ice-cold glasses of Heineken as they waited excitedly for the commencement of the game. Other notable personalities who turned up for the event include Ace comedian, TeeA, Actor and media personalities, Uti Nwachukwu, and Folu Storms, ace sports broadcaster, Colin Udoh, Chisom Mbonu and CEO of Smooth Promotions, Ayo Animashaun amongst others.

As the opening ceremony was ongoing in Madrid, Heineken also created its own unique ceremony with some amazing sound of music by the String Quartet band. Members of the brand team also showcased the Unmissable journey so far, highlighting key elements of the 2018/2019 season. Some of these events include the trophy tour with UCL Legend, Carles Puyol, a novelty match featuring some club, national and international legends and viewings for the UCL games at different centres across the country.

One of many high points on the night was the double appearance of MI Abaga who thrilled the guests during the half-time show and the after party. The rapper was a delight to watch as he took fans through a nostalgic journey, dishing out hits after hits from his expansive catalogue.

Sharing his experience, a guest, Caleb Adebayo, testifies of the hospitality at the Heineken House. “I’m so happy I get to watch this match alongside other football lovers in this beautiful environment provided by Heineken. Thanks to the brand for its continuous sponsorship of this league, I look forward to visiting this place again come next season.”

Olalouwa Babalola, Brand Manager, Heineken, while sharing some remarks, thanked fans for coming out to show their love for the game, declaring that the brand is always happy to host them at the upgraded Heineken House.

He said: “We have been proud sponsors of the Champions League for over 20 years because we love the game of football and appreciate how happy it makes people. We hope to continue to host more Unmissable moments like this at the Heineken House.”

With the UCL Final done, Liverpool has now moved the tally of their UCL titles up to 6, while Tottenham will be trying again for their first when the new season begins. Saturday’s win also makes The Reds the 3rd team with the most UCL trophies behind Real Madrid and AC Milan.