Food Security: Gov. Makinde acknowledges Amo Farms input in agriculture growth, ready for partnership 

Oyo Governor, Seyi Makinde has affirmed that Amo Farm Sieberer Hatchery Limited, a world-class agricultural company, is committed to growing agriculture in the State and in providing access to animal protein through its products.

Makinde made the disclosure during his visit to Akinyele and Awe farms of the firm

The Governor who was joined during the facility visit by the organisation’s Group Managing Director, Dr. Ayoola Oduntan attested that Amo Farm’s commitment is evident in its array of products which consists of the Day-Old Chicks of Layer, Broiler, Noiler and Point of Lay Pullets for affordable protein consumption.

At Akinyele, where the company has its abattoir, Governor Makinde was shown the automated abattoir where chickens are processed, packaged, and branded as ready-to-cook and ready-to-eat natnudO Foods, for sales in the country.

Also, at Awe, Makinde was taken through the various chicken sites, the hatchery sections with day-old chicks, the egg units, and other parts which he was very impressed with.

Governor Makinde was also taken to a parent stock farm for broilers in Awe where he witnessed artificial insemination for female chickens for improved productivity, as one of the innovations of Amo Farm.

He also visited Amo Byng which is the feed mill arm of the group. He was shown the company’s innovation in locally fabricated machinery that could reduce the cost of importation of foreign machines and spare parts thereby reducing the cost of production in the poultry value chain.

After the tour of the facility, Governor Makinde commended the management for its innovative approach to agricultural advancement in Oyo State.

He added that the pragmatic approach to making food available in the State and the country aligns with his administration’s stance in agricultural development. He further commended the company’s initiative of providing for over 1.3 million small-holder farmers, majorly consisting of rural women through the Noiler dual-purpose bird. “This has helped in boosting the economy of Oyo State,” he affirmed.

Makinde announced that his administration would like to partner with Amo Farm Sieberer Hatchery to further strengthen its drive to make animal protein available, not only in Oyo State but across the country, promising to improve the electricity supply in the area and construct Akinyele roads to create improved access for agricultural development in the area.

The Executive Adviser to Governor Makinde on Agribusiness and International Cooperation and Development, Debo Akande in his remarks said the company’s investment in agriculture was massive and calls for effective partnership, considering its significant contribution to the State’s development, through agriculture and job creation.

The Business Development Manager at Amo Farm Sieberer Hatchery, Itoro Awala-Ale, spoke on the natnuPreneur scheme, under which farmers are trained, given technical support and access to quality inputs to raise birds that are off taken by natnudO.

She revealed that through this process, over 6,000 poultry farmers have been trained across the country for market access for the brand.

“Governor Makinde’s visit is important to our company, as 70% of our operations are in Oyo State. We have also provided over 2,000 direct jobs to the people of the state, and our impact on other aspects of socioeconomic development in the area has been significant.”

Group Managing Director, Oduntan said that the company has empowered over 1.3 million rural households with the innovative Noiler bird, with an emphasis on women. This has laid a solid foundation that could be multiplied to spread across the whole of the country, and even the rest of Africa.

Amo Farm Sieberer Hatchery Limited’s Noiler bird, a genetically improved dual-purpose chicken breed indigenized in Oyo State, is a nutritious and sustainable source of protein.

It resembles and tastes like native chicken, but is resistant to diseases and produces four times more eggs and three times more meat. Like its eggs, the Noiler’s meat contains all essential amino acids and is low in saturated fats and cholesterol.

The top-notch Nigerian company, is poised to create a sustainable source of income for women in Africa through Noiler farming and enhance poultry production in Nigeria through its natnuPreneur Farmer out-grower program for natnudO.