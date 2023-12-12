Ataga alleged murder: Witness’ absence stalls trial

The trial of Chidinma Ojukwu, accused of the murder of Super TV Chief Executive Officer, Micheal Ataga, on Tuesday, was again stalled due to the absence of a prosecution witness.

The case could not go on due to the ill health of the ninth prosecution witness, DSP Olusegun Bamidele, who was to continue with his evidence.

Ojukwu is standing trial before a Lagos High Court at Tafawa Balewa Square, on nine counts bordering on murder, theft and forgery.

She is charged alongside her sister, Chioma Egbuchu and one Adedapo Quadri.

On the last adjourned date, December 7, the proceeding was also stalled due to the reported ill health of DSP Bamidele.

When the case was called on Tuesday, Babatunde Busari, counsel for Quadri, told the court that the prosecution counsel, Yusuf Sule, informed him that the witness was not fully recovered.

He, therefore, urged the court to adjourn the case to enable the witness to be present in court to conclude giving his evidence.

After listening to the counsel, Justice Yetunde Adesanya adjourned the case until January 24, 2024 for continuation of trial.

NAN reports that Ojukwu and the two others were arraigned on October 12, 2021 by the Lagos State Government.

Ojukwu and Quadri, are facing the first to eight counts bordering on conspiracy, murder, and stabbing while her sister, Egbuchu, is facing the ninth count of stealing an iPhone 7 belonging to the late Ataga.