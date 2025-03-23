Food insecurity: Glo Foundation, Lagos Food Bank distribute food, other valuables

Thousands of residents of Ilaje community in Bariga, Lagos State on Saturday received food items and other valuables from Glo Foundation in an initiative aimed at reducing food insecurity and alleviating the suffering of the underprivileged members of society.

The distribution of the boxes of food items was done in partnership with Lagos Food Bank at the Love Lagos Jetty in Bariga, Lagos State.

It brought joy to the faces of the recipients, made up of mostly women.

It marked the commencement of a nationwide food initiative by the Foundation to support hundreds of thousands of Nigerians in several states.

It was an atmosphere of joy and happiness as the beneficiaries sang and danced in appreciation of Glo Foundation’s gesture.

Each food pack contained rice, garri, spaghetti, noodles, tomato paste, tooth brushes, sardines, salt, vegetable oil, and seasoning cubes.

Speaking at the event, Head of Corporate Social Responsibility at Globacom, Jumobi Mofe-Damijo, highlighted the Foundation’s commitment to bringing joy to families through the food drive initiative which she noted would be extended to other parts of the country.

Mofe-Damijo explained that the Foundation would embark upon a series of intervention projects that would impact different sectors positively in line with its vision of empowerment and caring for the underprivileged.

She equally lauded the staff of the company for imbibing the giving culture and sparing time to join the project consultants, Lagos Food Bank Initiative, to see to the success of the event.

Many of the beneficiaries lauded Glo Foundation for the thoughtful intervention with the food and various items in the packs given to them.

One of them, Abiola Oladunjoye, an unemployed woman, said it was more of a divine provision for her to receive the food pack from the Foundation.

Oladunjoye said: “I really appreciate it.

“May the Almighty continue to protect the company and may it continue to grow.

“I pray for more success for you all and the company itself for remembering us here.”

Another beneficiary, Amarachi Peter, a cook, was effusive in praise of Glo Foundation for bringing the train of its Food Drive to the community.

Peter noted that the pack for her was a good relief at a time like this when the cost of living is not easy to cope with.

Eunice Kehinde, a hairdresser, kept praying for Glo Foundation and staff of Globacom who were on hand to support the distribution.

Kehinde said: “It is not easy for my family to feed these days.

“With this food pack from Glo, we are sure of what to eat for some weeks.”

She commended Glo Foundation for considering the community in the food drive initiative.

The Executive Director of Lagos Food Bank Initiative, Michael Sunbola, lauded Globacom for its investment in the food drive.

He called on other corporate bodies to jump on the train to help the underprivileged in the society.

Sunbola said: “We are happy to collaborate with Globacom on this.

“This is the pilot phase and other parts of the country will also benefit from the drive aimed at touching the lives of the real underprivileged in the society.”

From Bariga, the Glo Foundation train will move to another community in Lagos next Saturday.

