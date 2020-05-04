The top trending search term on Google Nigeria over the past 30 days is: “How to make bread?”, followed by: “Who is Abba Kyari?”

The top 20 trending questions on Google Search Nigeria over the last 30 days are dominated by food and current affairs questions.

Nigeria, like many other nations, has implemented lockdowns in response to the coronavirus epidemic.

Forced to stay at home, and often unable to perform their usual work, many people across the globe, including Nigerians, have turned to cooking and baking as ways to pass the time – and keep themselves fed in the absence of restaurants and other vendors.

Nigerians are also asking about information related to the lockdown and coronavirus, as well as more general current affairs topics.

Top 10 trending questions over the past 30 days:

Who is Abba Kyari?

How to prepare hand sanitizer

Where is Buhari?

When is school resuming in Nigeria?

How to draw

Is there movement in Lagos tomorrow?

When is WEAC starting?

When is Ramadan 2020 starting?

Is there a cure for coronavirus?

How to lose weight

Top 10 trending food questions over the past 30 days:

How to make bread

How to make pancakes with flour

How to make chinchin

How to make fish roll

How to make egg roll?

How to make pizza

How to prepare vegetable soup

How to make cookies

How to make Akara

How to make Egusi soup

Search trends information is gleaned from data collated by Google based on what Nigerians have been searching for and asking Google.

Google processes more than 40,000 search queries every second.

This translates to more than a billion searches per day and 1.2 trillion searches per year, worldwide.

Live search data is available on the Google Nigeria Trends site.