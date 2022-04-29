Food aid: Borno nabs 26 for demanding bribe from beneficiaries

Alhaji Saina Buba, Chairman, Borno State Palliative Committee, on Thursday confirmed the arrest of 26 suspects for allegedly demanding bribe from vulnerable women registered under its palliative programme.

Buba made this known while reviewing progress of the food and non food distribution exercise to 100,000 households in Maiduguri and Jere Local Government Areas.

He said the women lodged formal complaints to the committee, which prompted the committee to report the matter to the police.

The Chairman said the police arrested the suspects while investigation into the case was ongoing.

He commended the women for reporting the act and urged others to emulate them by reporting alleged sharp practices to the appropriate authorities.

Some of the affected women who pleaded anonymity alleged that the suspects demanded to collect between 50 per cent and 60 per cent of the food ratio given to them by the state government.

She said: “One of the suspects demanded N8,000 of the N10,000, wrapper, sugar and other items given to me as by government.

“He asked me to share the items with him and keep the rest.”