FOMWAN tells INEC to address encumbrances to women’s participation in elections

The Federation of Muslim Women’s Association of Nigeria, Osun State Chapter on Sunday called on the Independent National Electoral Commission to address all encumbrances that may hinder women’s participation in elections.

The Ameerah of FOMWAN in the state, Alhaja Sadiat Oladapo, urged women to troop out on Saturday to cast their ballot, warning them not to sell their votes during the election.

Oladapo said women are ready to vote on Saturday and promised that FOMWAN would raise awareness among other women to participate in the elections.

FOMWAN former National Legal Adviser, Dr Jade Mohammed charged women to troop out on Saturday to vote for candidates of their choice.

She also charged security agencies to ensure safety of electorate, especially the women during the forthcoming elections.

Mohammed who is currently the Chairperson in charge of Gender and Good Governance for FOMWAN Osun State, called on INEC to allow separate queues for males and females so as to prevent avoidable mingling of men and women at polling centres.

FOMWAN leaders, Dr Lateefat Durosinmi, Alhaja Lateefat Giwa, Alhaja Kudirat Nafiu, Alhaja Suaibat Bolanle Babalola-Adubi appealed to INEC to remove all encumbrances that may prevent women from partaking in the exercise.

The Guest Speaker, Riyike Pade-Omishakin of the National Orientation Agency used the avenue to sensitize Muslim women to their roles during elections and urged them to participate actively.

Earlier, FOMWAN also held special prayers for God’s intervention so that the 2023 general elections in Nigeria would be peaceful.