FOMWAN celebrates Family Day in Osun 

Muslim women drawn from all parts of Osun state under the auspices of Federation of Muslim Women’s Association in Nigeria on Sunday celebrated Family Day as part of initiatives to strengthen the bond among family members and communities across the state.

The event which was the climax of the 2023 edition of the Annual FOMWAN Week was held at the Government Technical College, Osogbo, the state capital.

This year edition of Annual FOMWAN Week attracted top personalities as the event was used to offer special prayers for peace, progress and tranquility in Nigeria.

As part of the activities marking the events, FOMWAN members visited the correctional center in Ilesa and presented gifts to inmates. They also cleaned up Central Mosques in all Local Government Headquarters across the state and also trained some women on vocational skills among other activities.

The Ameerah of Osun FOMWAN, Alhaja Sadiat Oladapo said the event is very significant and provided opportunity for FOMWAN members to glorify Allah.

Oladapo said FOMWAN has recorded huge success in actualising its mission and vision over the years, especially in the areas of education, health, humanitarian services as well as guidance and counseling while its orphanage homes across the state are thriving well.

According to her, “FOMWAN Model School, Osogbo just acquired a 14-seater school bus through the efforts of our Elders who started rotational Asalatu. To those who have contributed in one way or the other to make it a reality, I say Jazakum Llahu Khairan. FOMWAN Model School, Osogbo has also started provision of boarding facility with six boys.”

“We have four orphanages now in Osun State while some of our children are living with members. One of our orphans just gained admission into Federal University of Science, Ila Orangun. Her school fee was paid through the effort of a philanthropist and our members. We have also started Education Endowment fund to cater for such situations in the future. May Allah (SWT) accept all our kind gestures and reward us.”

In the area of health, FOMWAN collaborated with Institute of Virology on free screening on Tuberculosis for members, children and staff.

For this year’s Humanitarian Day, about fifty women were trained on various vocational skills, including Mosa cake making, hijab sewing, tigernut making and Zobo drink production.

The Chairman of the occasion, Kayode Aliu Afolabi and other dignitaries at the event, including Alhaji Tajudeen Arikalamu lauded FOMWAN for its contribution to Islam, the society and humanity.

Some eminent personalities were honoured with awards by FOMWAN in recognition of their contributions to Islam. One of the recipients, Alhaji Liadi Tela, a veteran journalist, expressed gratitude to FOMWAN for the honour and promised more support for the association.

The state Governor, Senator Ademola Adeleke who was represented by the Secretary to the State Government, Teslim Igbalaye assured women in the state of his determination to make life better for them.