Folarin: Oyo APC, NUJ send condolences, call for prayers against persistent death

The Oyo State Chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC), and the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ), Oyo State Council, have condoled with the senator representing Oyo Central Senatorial District, Alhaji Teslim Folarin, on the death of his wife, Angela.

This condolences are contained in separate statements made available to newsmen Friday in Ibadan.

Angela, a lawyer, died Friday afternoon in the UK.

The Oyo APC, in a statement signed by its Publicity Secretary, Dr AbdulAzeez Olatunde, described the death of Folarin’s wife as another sad one for the party.

It described the late Angela as a respectful and amiable personality, saying her demise was a rude shock to the party.

“Her death is devastating to Oyo APC because we appreciate the wonderful support she gave to her husband, Sen. Teslim Folarin.

“We know that her death has created a vacuum that would be difficult to fill in the life of our distinguished Sen. Folarin.”

Olatunde expressed sadness, praying that Almighty God will grant the deceased eternal rest and strengthen the family she left behind.

“On behalf of the Caretaker Chairman, Chief Akin Oke, the State Caretaker Executive Committee and APC members in the state, we send our condolences to the distinguished Senator Teslim Folarin’s family,” the party said.

Simialrly, NUJ in a statement signed by its Secretary, Sola Oladapo, expressed sadness over the death of Angela Folarin.

The statement quoted the union’s chairman, Ademola Babalola, as saying “Angela’s death was shocking and one death too much to bear.

Oladapo stated that Babalola had since called Folarin, who was on his way to catch flight to the UK around 4pm Friday, minutes after the unfortunate news of his wife’s death was broken.

“Babalola, in the brief chat on phone with Folarin, said Angela’s death was shocking and one death too much to bear.

“Distinguished Senator, this is sad and devastating. May Allah comfort you, the children and all the family members of the deceased,” the NUJ statement said.

Meanwhile, some chieftains of the State’s APC have called for fervent prayers to an end to the spate of deaths in the south west state.

They made the calls in separate statements issued Friday in Ibadan following the sudden death in the UK of Angela, the wife of Sen. Teslim Folarin, APC-Oyo Central.

In a statement he personally signed, Chief Sharafadeen Alli, expressed shock over the death and described the deceased as a woman of virtue, who supported her husband in his political and humanitarian endeavours.

He called for prayers over the death of prominent people in Nigeria and Oyo State in particular.

The senior Ibadan chief and former Secretary to the State Government condoled with the immediate family of Angela, particularly her husband and the entire Ibadanland.

He said Angela, died at a time her husband needed her support and urged the widower to consider and accept her death as the will of God.

“Madam Angela was a great wife of Ibadanland. Her death came at a time her husband needs her support.

“I know her to be a good wife of Ibadanland in spite of her background as a non-Yoruba.

`I call on the teeming indigenes of Ibadanland and Oyo State as a whole to devote time for prayers for the state,” he said.

Alli recalled the recent deaths of prominent people across the state, which included, Oba Jimoh Oyewunmi, the Soun of Ogbomoso, Governor Adebayo Alao-Akala, Oba Saliu Adetunji, Olubadan of Ibadanland.

“I condole with my friend and brother, Sen. Teslim Kolawole Folarin on the demise of his wife. I pray God in His infinite mercies to comfort him and the family of the late wife,” he said.

Also, Dr. Olusola Ayandele, a renowned businessman and APC Chieftain, commiserated with Sen. Folarin over the wife’s death.

Ayandele in a statement said he received the news of Angela’s death as a rude shock, describing it as sad and devastating.

He said that the deceased was a virtuous woman and great pillar of support for her husband, saying her death was a huge loss.

The Ibarapa-born politician said the death of prominent people across the state in recent times called for fervent prayers.

“What we are witnessing at this period calls for fervent prayer from all. Truly, death is inevitable, but these losses are too huge to bear.

“Within a space of two months, we lost three prominent traditional rulers, a former governor and some other illustrious Indigenes.

“Today again, we lost the wife of our Senator, Angela Folarin. All these are too huge to bear. We need to pray fervently to God over these losses,” he said.

Ayandele commiserated with Sen. Folarin and Angela’s family and prayed that God grant them the fortitude to bear the irreparable loss.

He also prayed that Almighty God grant the soul of the deceased eternal rest.