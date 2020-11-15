Senator Teslim Folarin(APC-Oyo) has expressed sorrow over the death of Pa Samuel Ojebode, a renowned ‘awoist’ and leader of All Progressives Congress in Oyo State.

This is contained in a statement by his media aide, Yekeen Olaniyi on Sunday, in Ibadan.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that the Oyo-born politician died on Saturday at the age of 87 years and was until his death the overall leader of APC in Oyo Federal Constituency.

Folarin described Ojebode’s demise as another great loss to the progressives family in Nigeria.

He described Ojebode as a staunch ‘awoist’, saying he would be missed by the APC and the people of Oyo.

“I’m saddened over the demise of our father, great leader and benefactor, Pa Samusl Ojebode. Baba was a thorough-bred ‘awoist’ all through his lifetime.

“His contributions to the progressives cause and my electoral victory in 2019 were immeasurable.

“Baba’s last most crucial political assignment on earth was marked with monumental electoral victories as he delivered House of Assembly seats, House of Representatives seats and Oyo Central Senatorial seat to the APC,” he said.

“He hosted peaceful, fruitful and rancour-free APC meetings of Oyo Federal Constituency. He was an exemplary leader, considering his boldness, oratory prowess, bluntness, integrity and dexterity.

“I will miss Baba. He was quite steadfast and dogged in defence of good governance and his death has robbed the progressives family of one of its eloquent defenders.

“Pa Ojebode, until his death, played vital roles in the stability and reconciliation process in Oyo APC,” he said.

Folarin commiserated with the Alaafin of Oyo, Oba Lamidi Adeyemi, Dr Sokan Ojebode, the founder of Atiba University, the family and the APC worldwide over the death.

“May Pa Ojebode’s soul find solace in the bosom of our God. I pray that all of us, his sons, social and political colleagues as well as families have fortitude to bear his loss,” he said.

Also, Prof. Adeolu Akande, Chairman, Nigerian Communications Commission has commiserated with the family, friends and APC members in the state over Ojebode’s demise.

Akande described Ojebode as a renowned politician and uncommon leader who would be sorely missed.

“Apart from being a principled politician, Baba was blunt to a fault. He was a committed ‘awoist’.

“Till he breathed his last, he was always giving advice and suggestion on how our party can be truly reconciled, and become virile to prosecute future elections.

“He would call a spade by its name. And for that, he was an uncommon leader. No doubt, we will definitely miss him.

“It is painful that he too has left us at this point in time when our party needs his counsel more.

“Not long ago, we lost our leaders including Chief Adelere, Chief Samuel Farinu and Pa Samuel Akindele, whose wise counsel would have assisted us greatly in shaping our party,” he said.

The NCC chairman commiserated with the family and the progressive circle over the demise of the politician and elder statesman.

“We should all be consoled by the fact that he lived a good life and died at an advanced age,” he said.