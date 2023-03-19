Folarin loses polling unit to Makinde, Governor wins his

The governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress in the governorship election in Oyo State, Senator Teslim Folarin, has lost his Polling Unit at Idi Ose, Ona Ara Local Government Area to Governor Seyi Makinde, the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party.

The Independent National Electoral Commission conducted the governorship poll on Saturday across the nation.

While Folarin polled 89 votes, Makinde scored 196 votes.

Makinde, who voted at Ward 11, Unit 01, Abayomi Iwo Road, Ibadan North East Local Government Area, also won in his polling unit.

He scored 174 votes while Folarin recorded 28 votes.