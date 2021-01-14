Arsenal striker Folarin Balogun has agreed to join RB Leipzig, according to reports.

Balogun is out of contract at Arsenal at the end of the season and has been frustrated by his lack of game time under Mikel Arteta.

The 19-year-old is yet to make his Premier League debut.

Balogun has made six appearances for the first team but is yet to start a match.

He has two goals to his name, scoring as a substitute in the Europa League wins over Molde and Dundalk earlier this term.

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta wants the striker to stay at the Emirates, and claims that is the player’s preference too.

However, this latest report suggests Balogun’s future will be away from north London.

He is allowed to talk to foreign clubs regarding a free transfer in the summer.

And Football Insider say an agreement has been reached to move to Bundesliga side Leipzig.

Leipzig are currently second in the German top flight, two points behind defending champions Bayern Munich.

Balogun first joined Arsenal at the age of eight after moving to England from his birth place of New York.

He has been a prolific goalscorer in under-18 and under-23 football and clearly believes he deserves a more regular chance in the first team.

Balogun was not in the 20-man squad for the FA Cup third round win over Newcastle United last Saturday.