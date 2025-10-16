FOIA: INEC asks law firm to pay N1.505b for CTC of voters register

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has told a law firm, V-C Ottaokpukpu & Associates, that it has to pay N1.505 billion for it to have access to the Certified True Copy of the country’s register of voters.

The demand was made in a letter to the law firm by the Secretary to the Commission, Rese Oriaran-Anthony, dated October 13, 2025.

The letter by Oriaran-Anthony was in response to a demand by the firm for access to the voters register via the Freedom of Information Act.

The letter by INEC was titled: “RE: APPLICATION FOR CERTIFIED TRUE COPY OF REGISTER OF VOTERS AND ALL EXISTING POLLING UNITS IN NIGERIA UNDER THE FREEDOM OF INFORMATION ACT (FOIA). 2011.”

It said: “I write to acknowledge receipt of your letter dated 8 October, 2025 on the above subject matter.

“The Commission has approved your request for a copy of the National Register of Voters for the entire country and the existing polling Units in all the Electoral Wards in Nigeria pursuant to section 15 of the Electoral Act 2022.

“You are hereby requested to pay the sum of One Billion, Five Hundred and Five Million, Nine Hundred and One Thousand, Seven Hundred and Fifty Naira only (N1,505,901,750) being the cost of production of the above.

“Kindly pay the said amount into INEC Remita Retrieval Reference (RRR) (www.remita.com) and present the proof of payment (e-receipt) in order to proceed with your request.

“Accept the assurances of the Commission’s regards please.”

