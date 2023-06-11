FOI: HEDA writes AMCON, demands Negris limited assets sale

Nigeria’s anti-graft private owned body, the Human and Environmental Development Agenda (HEDA Resource Centre), has taken a significant step by submitting a Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) request to the Asset Management Corporation of Nigeria (AMCON).

The FOI request seeks to obtain crucial information concerning the sale of assets belonging to Negris Holding Limited.

Under the provisions of the Freedom of Information (FoI) Act of 2011, the anti-corruption organization invoked Sections 2, 3, and 4 to request specific details regarding the sale process. Negris Holding Limited had its assets seized by AMCON as collateral for outstanding debts owed the company’s bankers.

Consequently, AMCON assumed ownership of the assets on behalf of the Federal Republic of Nigeria. These assets are located on Mobolaji Bank Anthony Way in Ikeja, Lagos.

HEDA Chairman, Olanrewaju Suraju, according to a press release signed the FOI request document, underscoring the organization’s unwavering commitment to transparency and accountability in public affairs.

The anti-corruption organization aims to acquire information pertaining to the two public advertisements that preceded the private treaty allowance; the accurate valuation conducted on the property; the identities of the beneficial owners associated with the purchasing company; as well as the payment methods employed by the beneficiary to obtain the assets.

HEDA said it anticipates a response from AMCON within a seven-day timeframe following the receipt of the FOI request. The organization firmly believes that the disclosure of this information is crucial for upholding transparency and accountability in public affairs.

“By pursuing this FOI request, HEDA hopes to shed light on the intricate details surrounding the sale of Negris Limited assets. They remain committed to their core principles of transparency, accountability, and justice in public affairs” the statement indicated.