The focus will shift to the House of Representatives in a few minutes as the election of its Principal Officers for the 9th National Assembly is set to commence.

This followed the successful completion of the election of the President of the Senate and his deputy.

While Senator Ahmad Lawan is the President of the Senate, Senator Ovie Omo-Agege is the Deputy President of the Senate.

Lawan defeated Senator Ali Ndume for the position, while Omo-Agege had the upper hand over Senator Ike Ekweremadu, a former Deputy President of the Senate.

Lawan and Omo-Agege are both candidates of their party, All Progressives Congress, and President Muhammadu Buhari.

The situation is not expected to be different in the House of Representatives where Buhari and the APC have endorsed Senator Femi Gbajabiamila for the position of the Speaker and Hon. Muhammed Wase as his deputy.

There are however a handful of Reps seeking to lock horns with Gbajabiamila and Wase, including Rep. John Dyegh for the Speaker’s seat.

The Clerk of the National Assembly, Mohammed Sani-Omolori, who conducted the elections in the Red Chamber, was proceeding to the Green chamber for the elections of the Speaker and his deputy as at press time.