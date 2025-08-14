Focus on your goals, my leadership dream started at 14, Ogun speaker urges children

The Speaker of the Ogun State House of Assembly, Oludaisi Elemide has encouraged children in the State to remain focused and shun every distraction that could stand in between them and their vision to be the best in life.

Elemide, who made the call on Wednesday in Abeokuta, while hosting the 5th Children Parliament of the State at the conference room of the Assembly, disclosed that his ambition to become Speaker of the State House of Assembly started when he was a 14-year old secondary school student in Ibadan, Oyo State.

He said while he was 14 years old in 1978, he got attracted to politics with the influence of people like the late sage, Chief Obafemi Awolowo, Mrs. Olufunmilayo Ransome-Kuti and her husband, Rev. Israel Ransome-Kuti, whom he described as freedom fighters, that fought for the betterment of the people.

Elemide explained that “While we were in Ibadan around 1978, 1979 when I was between 14 and 15, we used to go to the Liberty Stadium to celebrate the October 1st Independence Day.

“The dignitaries usually sat in the state box, and since then I have always dreamt that one day, when I grow up, I would also be sitting in that state box.

“And now, when we have events at the stadium, I stay inside the state box courtesy of my position as the Speaker of the Ogun State House of Assembly.

“I was your age at that time; I had the dream, I pursued it, and God allowed it and brought it into fulfilment. So, to have become the Speaker of Ogun State is a long-time dream for me.

“So don’t take the opportunity given to you to be selected as members of the 5th Children’s Parliament out of hundreds of thousands in the state for granted. I am here today; it could be your turn tomorrow.”

Elemide hailed the brilliant performance of the children during the sitting, saying that he was extremely excited about the prospect of the state with the quality of the children’s submissions.

He promised that the House would look into the resolution of the Children’s Parliament on tackling child abuse and that some of their resolutions would be incorporated into the bill currently before the House.

The Speaker also commended the Commissioner for Women Affairs and Social Development, Adijat Adeleye, for collaborating with other stakeholders and ministries to put up the memorable sitting of the Children’s Parliament, adding that the legislature under his watch would continue to support the executive arm of the government in prioritising the welfare and well-being of children in the state.

In a communiqué issued by the Children’s Parliament at the end of its sitting and signed by its Speaker, Favour Ezekiel from Ifo, the Parliament highlighted the urgent need for the state government and other concerned stakeholders to strengthen measures aimed at preventing and eradicating all forms of child abuse, neglect, and exploitation across the state.

The children expressed deep concern over the rising cases of physical, emotional, and sexual abuse of children, as well as incidents of child labour, trafficking, and neglect, adding that these harmful practices continue to rob children of their innocence, potential, and the opportunity to contribute meaningfully to society.

The Parliament charged the government and other concerned stakeholders to, as a matter of urgency, implement comprehensive policies, strengthen enforcement mechanisms, and foster multi-agency collaboration aimed at preventing abuse and exploitation.

Speaking with journalists, the State Commissioner for Women Affairs and Social Development, Adijat Adeleye, said that the whole essence of having the Children’s Parliament is to build in children the culture of governance.

Adeleye said, “If we are saying the children are the leaders of tomorrow, is it not good if we begin to ensure their inclusion in governance, giving them the voice to air their concerns on matters that directly affect them, and of course, begin to catch them young for governance?”

The Commissioner said that it is always the joy of Governor Dapo Abiodun to ensure that the children in the state are safe and their welfare is never neglected, adding that her ministry remains committed to implementing initiatives that will always secure the children and help them achieve greatness in life.

