Focus on policies aimed at making life better for Nigerians,  Bishop tells Tinubu

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has been advised to focus on policies and programmes that will help put food on the tables of the ordinary Nigerians and make life better for them.

The Bishop of Ijesa North Anglican Diocese, the Rt. Revd. Isaac Oluyamo gave the charge while delivering a sermon.

He stated this at the first-year remembrance service in loving memory of the Archbishop of Lagos Ecclesiastical Province and Bishop of Lagos, the Most Revd. Humphrey Bamisebi Olumakaiye.

Speaking at the programme held at St Matthew’s Cathedral, Ijebu-Jesa in Osun State, Oluyamo charged the president and his team to also pay attention to the security of lives and property of Nigerians while also reminding them that God is watching them.

The clergyman called on Nigerians to always pray for the president and his team at all times for them to succeed and make Nigeria a better place that all would be proud of.

In his words, “You should always pray for Nigeria’s president, His Excellency, Bola Tinubu. People around him and working with him must always remember that God is watching them at all times. They must focus on job creation and make policies that will put food on the tables of the ordinary Nigerians. We must all work together for the unity of this nation with a view to creating a Nigeria of our dreams”.

Oluyamo described the late Bishop of Lagos as a good example of someone with good Christian character, devotion and developmental life that was focused on Christ.

He said: “Archbishop Olumakaiye was the first Dean of The Cathedral of St Matthews, Ijebu-Jesa. He played a very good role in the creation of the Diocese; and, with his effect, the present Bishop’s Office was built. It is worthy of note that the Ijesa North Diocese has named a Canon Stall in the Cathedral in Olumakaiye’s honour”.

While praying for the Governor of Ondo State, Oluwarotimi Akeredolu and for peaceful and successful gubernatorial elections in Imo, Kogi and Bayelsa states, the Diocesan also prayed for peace to return to Israel, Gaza, Russia and Ukraine.