Focus on ending Boko Haram insurgency, good governance, Northern youth group urges Senator Ndume 

A Northern Ethnic Youth Group Assembly has urged embattled Senator Mohammed Ali Ndume representing Borno South Senatorial District to focus on addressing the ongoing issue of Boko Haram insurgency in his constituency and good governance in the country rather than distracting the President Bola Ahmed Tinubu administration which is making frantic efforts to fix the nation and make It to function again.

This was contained in a statement made available to news men in Abuja by the spokesperson for the group, Mallam Ibrahim Dan-Musa.

According to NEYGA, Senator Ndume has been in the National Assembly for over two decades, yet the insurgency continues to ravage his district, with significant resources being expended to fight the terrorists and with no success.

The group expressed concern that despite his long tenure in office, the senator has not done enough to alleviate the suffering of his constituents.

NEYGA urged Senator Ndume to work with his people to find a lasting solution to the insurgency, rather than engaging in political grandstanding in his bid and cohorts to distracting the administration of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu from being focused on fixing Nigeria.

The group reminded Ndume of his past experiences in the Senate, including his earlier suspension and removal as Senate Leader, and encouraged him to use his influence to bring peace to his constituency and the country in general as a distinguished senator of the Federal Republic.

The statement added that the security and welfare of the people should be utmost important to Ndume Instead of embarking on politicizing that will not be of benefit to his people and the nation at large.

