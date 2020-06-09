FMDQ Securities Exchange Limited on Tuesday announced the admission of Dangote Cement N100 billion Commercial Paper on its platform.

Specifically, FMDQ announced the approval and admission of Dangote Cement’s N34 billion Series 15 and N66 billion Series 16 Commercial Paper notes on its platform.

The company said in a statement in Lagos that the CP notes was under Dangote Cement N150 billion Domestic CP Issuance Programme.

FMDQ said the issuance and subsequent quotations of Dangote Cement CP was the largest issued by a non-financial institution in Nigeria on its platform.

It said the development was another testament of the efficient listings and quotations service offered by FMDQ Exchange.

FMDQ said the Exchange would continue to position the Nigerian capital market to support corporates and businesses seeking to raise capital to finance their funding needs.

“FMDQ Holdings Plc has through its subsidiary, FMDQ Exchange, continued to provide the required support to governments, corporates, and individuals through the delivery of innovative and dependable capital market solutions,” it said.

The statement indicated that Dangote Cement CPs will be availed global visibility through FMDQ Exchange’s website and systems.

The CPs would be included in FMDQ Daily Quotations List, in order to ensure and maintain information transparency, according to the statement.

It said: “Through the Listings and Quotations Compliance function at FMDQ, investors are guaranteed continued disclosure of the issuer’s obligations to enable this important category of market stakeholders make informed decisions.

“Investors are also provided a secure securities depository for the lodgement of their assets via FMDQ Depository Limited, thus ensuring an efficient and seamless flow of transactions from start to finish on FMDQ,” it said.

FMDQ Group is Africa’s first vertically integrated financial market infrastructure group which provides a one-stop platform for the seamless and cost-efficient execution, risk management, clearing, settlement and depository services, as well as data and information services across the debt capital, foreign exchange and derivatives markets in Nigeria.